2016年 12月 6日

MOVES-Houlihan Lokey hires Anthony Forshaw from Deutsche Bank

Dec 6 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc appointed Anthony Forshaw as managing director in the capital markets group.

Forshaw, who will be based in London, joins from Deutsche Bank AG, where he had worked for 25 years, most recently as a managing director in the corporate finance group. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

