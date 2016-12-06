MOVES-Houlihan Lokey hires Anthony Forshaw from Deutsche Bank

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc appointed Anthony Forshaw as managing director in the capital markets group.
Forshaw, who will be based in London, joins from Deutsche Bank AG, where he had worked for 25 years, most recently as a managing director in the corporate finance group. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.