MOVES-Houlihan Lokey names new director of strategic consulting group

June 28 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc said on Wednesday that Brad Hafer has joined the company's strategic consulting group as a director.

Based in New York, Hafer will focus on the technology, media and telecommunications sector within the strategic consulting group.

Prior to joining Houlihan Lokey, he worked at corporate development advisory firm Minuteman Advisory Partners. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)