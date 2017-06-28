MOVES-Houlihan Lokey names new director of strategic consulting group

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 29
June 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 28 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc said on Wednesday that Brad Hafer has joined the company's strategic consulting group as a director.
Based in New York, Hafer will focus on the technology, media and telecommunications sector within the strategic consulting group.
Prior to joining Houlihan Lokey, he worked at corporate development advisory firm Minuteman Advisory Partners. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
June 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Home Capital announces receipt of TSX conditional listing approval for initial equity investment by Berkshire Hathaway
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows