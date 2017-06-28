版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 23:32 BJT

MOVES-Houlihan Lokey names new director of strategic consulting group

June 28 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc said on Wednesday that Brad Hafer has joined the company's strategic consulting group as a director.

Based in New York, Hafer will focus on the technology, media and telecommunications sector within the strategic consulting group.

Prior to joining Houlihan Lokey, he worked at corporate development advisory firm Minuteman Advisory Partners. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐