UPDATE 1-Houlihan Lokey IPO priced at $21/shr, below range - underwriter

Aug 12 Houlihan Lokey Inc's initial
public offering was priced at $21 per Class A share, below the
IPO range of $22-$24, according to an underwriter.
The IPO raised $220.5 million for the company's shareholders
and valued the boutique advisory firm at about $1.37 billion.
The company also cut the size of its offering to 10.5
million shares from 13.1 million, the underwriter said.
Houlihan Lokey, which has advised on some of the biggest
bankruptcies such as Enron Corp and Lehman Brothers Holdings
Inc, will begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange
under the symbol "HLI".
Orix USA, an arm of Japanese financial services company Orix
Corp , sold most of the shares in the offering.
Orix USA will have a 32.6 percent stake in Houlihan, following
the IPO.
Employees and management of Houlihan are its biggest
shareholders with a 47 percent stake owned through a trust,
according to the company's IPO filing.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs led an
underwriting syndicate of seven firms that also includes
Houlihan Lokey as a co-manager.
