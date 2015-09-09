版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 10日 星期四 00:43 BJT

MOVES-Doug Rooney joins Houlihan Lokey as managing director

Sept 9 Boutique investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc appointed Doug Rooney managing director in its strategic consulting business.

Rooney, who will be based in Chicago, joins from Benchmark Strategy Group LLC. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐