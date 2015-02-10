MOVES-Houlihan Lokey appoints MD for Financial Institutions Group

Feb 10 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey appointed Arik Rashkes as a managing director in its Financial Institutions Group (FIG) to expand its insurance sector coverage.
Rashkes joins from Blackstone Advisory Partners, where he was a managing director responsible for executing M&A transactions in the insurance sector. Prior to Blackstone, he spent five years in Deutsche Bank's FIG.
Houlihan Lokey also named Juan Guzman as a senior vice president in FIG. Guzman joins from Blackstone Advisory Partners where he was a vice president in the firm's FIG.
Rashkes and Guzman will be based in New York. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
