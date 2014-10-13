版本:
MOVES-Loren McCutchen named Houlihan Lokey due diligence services director

Oct 13 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc said it appointed Loren McCutchen director of its due diligence services practice.

He joins from Deloitte & Touche, where he spent 18 years, Houlihan Lokey said in a statement.

McCutchen, who is based in Dallas, has worked on a broad range of acquisition and divestiture due diligence projects, the firm said. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore)
