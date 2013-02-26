Houlihan Lokey hires new M&A banker

Feb 26 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey said on Tuesday that it hired a new banker, Lyle Wilpon, expanding its mergers and acquisitions group. Wilpon most recently oversaw middle market M&A at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. In the new position, Wilpon is serving as a managing director, based in New York. He reports to Steven Tishman, global head of the mergers and acquisitions group.