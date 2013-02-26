版本:
Houlihan Lokey hires new M&A banker

Feb 26 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey said on
Tuesday that it hired a new banker, Lyle Wilpon, expanding its
mergers and acquisitions group. 
    Wilpon most recently oversaw middle market M&A at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.  
    In the new position, Wilpon is serving as a managing
director, based in New York. He reports to Steven Tishman,
global head of the mergers and acquisitions group.
