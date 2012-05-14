Houlihan's Restaurants up for sale-sources

* Houlihan's hires Piper Jaffray for advice
* Restaurant chain could be worth nearly $100 mln
* Private equity, restaurants in talks with company
By Olivia Oran and Luisa Beltran
May 14 Casual dining chain Houlihan's
Restaurants Inc i s in talks with private equity firms and other
restaurant companies to sell itself in a deal that could fetch
nearly $100 million, sou rces familiar with the situation said.
The company's owner, private equity firm Goldner Hawn
Johnson Morrison, h as hired Piper Jaffray Cos to advise
on the sale, the sources said.
Goldner Hawn and Leakwood, Kansas -based Houlihan's declined
to comment. Piper Jaffray could not be reached for a comment.
Houlihan's generated $145 million in revenue in 2011,
operating 46 corporate and 45 franchised restaurants under the
Houlihan's, Devon and J. Gilbert's brands, according to Goldner
Hawn's web site.
Houlihan's has about $15 million in earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) -- a
measure of cash flow -- according to one source. The company
might sell for 5.5 to 6.5 times EBITDA, said the source --
meaning the deal could be valued at as much as $97.5 million.
Financial buyers have typically been more active in the
restaurant sector, say investment bankers, aside from strategic
players like Landry's Inc and Darden Restaurants Inc
.
Earlier this month, private equity firm Centerbridge
Partners acquired Asian-themed bistro P.F. Chang's China Bistro
Inc for $1.1 billion.
Other recent deals included Golden Gate Capital's $470
million buyout of California Pizza Kitchen Inc and
Roark Capital's takeout of Arby's Restaurant Group for $430
million.