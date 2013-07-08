US House votes to block watchdog from imposing audit term limits

WASHINGTON, July 8 In a rare show of bipartisan
unity, the U.S. House of Representatives voted on Monday to
block an auditor industry watchdog from forcing companies to
switch auditors, a regulatory move that could break up some
business relationships over a century old.
The 321 to 62 vote was a partial victory for big businesses
and major audit firms, which oppose mandatory auditor rotation,
though it is still unclear whether there is any appetite in the
U.S. Senate to take up the measure.
The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, which
regulates auditors, has been debating auditor rotation since
2011 as one way to ensure that auditors are impartial when they
check companies' books.