S&P cuts 6 MBIA-insured bond issues to CCC

March 20 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Wednesday cut the ratings of six housing revenue bonds insured
by MBIA Insurance Corp to CCC from B. This action follows S&P's
downgrade of MBIA's rating to CCC from B on Feb. 28, 2013.
The issues affected are:
Alameda Housing Authority, Calif. multifamily housing
revenue refunding bonds (Ginnie Mae collateralized -
Independence Plaza Apartments) series 1998A;
Denver City and County, Colo. Fannie Mae collateralized
multifamily housing revenue bonds (Capitol Heights Apartments)
series 1999 A and B;
Nevada Housing Division multi-unit housing revenue bonds
(Diamond Creek Apartments Project) series 1999A;
Nevada Housing Division multi-unit housing revenue bonds
(Diamond Creek Apartments Project) series 1999B;
San Jose, Calif. multifamily housing revenue bonds
(FHA-insured mortgage loan - Sixth and Martha Family Apartments
- Phase II) series 2001C; and
San Jose, Calif. multifamily housing revenue bonds (Village
Parkway Senior Apartments) series 2001D.