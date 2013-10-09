American Homes seeks to diversify funding

Oct 9 (IFR) - American Homes 4 Rent, the largest
publicly-traded player in the emergent single-family rental home
market, is looking to raise US$100m from a preferred stock
offering. By tying a portion of investor returns to home prices
in select markets, the financing represents a novel approach to
fund ongoing purchases of homes.
Raymond James and Jefferies are marketing the US$25-par
preferred at a base annual dividend of 5%, with additional
returns based on a weighted index of home price appreciation in
20 markets where the company operates. The banks, which are
looking to price the deal next week, have indicated that sizing
could grow based on investor demand.
If the weighted index increases by 17.5% by 2020, investors
would realize a 7.5% annual return, according to a hypothetical
analysis contained in the offering prospectus.
The security cannot be called for four years and features a
step-up in the dividend paid to 10% in September 2020,
incentivizing American Homes 4 Rent to take it out by then.
The company, which is using proceeds to repay borrowings on
its revolving credit facility, can settle the liquidation
preference in either cash or stock.
For investors, the security provides exposure to rising home
prices. The largest percentages represented in the index are
Dallas-Fort Worth (9.5%), Indianapolis (8.9%), Chicago (7.7%),
and Atlanta (7.7%), though high-growth markets such as Las Vegas
and Orlando are also included.
And while a syndicate source close to the deal indicated
that initial interest is broad-based, rivals suggest it will
primarily appeal to retail investors.
"Big institutions can get exposure to home price
appreciation. Many have simply bought homes," said one
equity-linked banker. "My sense is that is why they did it in a
registered form - to be able to sell it to retail."
In addition to registering the preferred stock with the SEC,
making it freely salable and tradable, the leads plan an NYSE
listing.
For American Homes, preferred stock would represent an
important source of new funding.
Backed privately by B. Wayne Hughes and other institutional
investors, the company raised US$705.9m on its IPO of 44.1m
shares at US$16 per share in late July. Hughes, who founded
Public Storage and grew it into the one of the largest REITs,
and another pre-IPO investor, Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation,
invested US$75m in a concurrent private placement to lend
additional support to the IPO.
Following yesterday's launch of the preferred stock
offering, common shares closed down 15 cents or 0.9% to
US$15.45.
The dilemma for American Homes, and other single-family home
operators, is that equity investors ascribe it less value than
the value of the homes it owns. At June 30, when it owned 18,326
homes, the company marked the net book value of its home
portfolio at US$3.04bn, as compared to a current US$2.86bn
equity market capitalization.
And because the single-family rental market is still
unproven - American Homes reported a net loss of US$21.7m on
revenue of just US$24.6m in the first six months of 2013 -
straight debt is certainly not an option to fund continued home
purchases.
In addition to equity American Homes has relied
predominantly on bank debt to fund its growth. Having exercised
an accordion feature to temporarily increase borrowings to
US$670m at June 30, the company last month amended the facility
to increase the borrowing base to US$800m and extend the
maturity until March 2015.