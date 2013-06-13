S&P raises ratings on 5 MBIA Insurance Corp insured housing revs

June 13 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Thursday it raised the ratings on five MBIA Insurance Corp-insured housing revenue bonds to B from CCC, citing the upgrade of MBIA Insurance Corp on May 8. "All of these issues receive partial support via guaranteed investment contracts or investment agreements from MBIA Insurance Corp.," said S&P credit analyst Renee Berson. If the issuer decides to end, replace or guarantee the existing agreements, and provide cash flows demonstrating the ability to pay bond obligations without relying on interest earnings from investment agreements, S&P will take appropriate rating action, the rating agency said in a statement. The following issuers ratings were raised to B: -- Alameda Housing Authority, Calif.'s (Ginnie Mae collateralized - Independence Plaza Apartments) series 1998A multifamily housing revenue refunding bonds; -- Nevada Housing Division's (Diamond Creek Apartments project) series 1999A multi-unit housing revenue bonds; -- Nevada Housing Division's (Diamond Creek Apartments project) series 1999B multi-unit housing revenue bonds; -- San Jose, Calif.'s (Federal Housing Administration-insured mortgage loan - Sixth and Martha Family Apartments - Phase II) series 2001C multifamily housing revenue bonds; and -- San Jose, Calif.'s (Village Parkway Senior Apartments) series 2001D multifamily housing revenue bonds.