UPDATE 3-Houston police probe bomb threat on Delta plane, no device found

May 24 Houston police dispatched a bomb squad on
Tuesday to George Bush Intercontinental Airport to investigate a
possible bomb threat against a Delta Air Lines plane, a police
spokesman said, but no device was found on the airplane.
Bill Begley, spokesman for the Houston Airport System, said
the plane had since departed the airport.
"It is a non-specific threat," he said. "We worked with the
airline and with TSA to pull the passengers and baggage off the
plane and re-screen them."
Officials at Atlanta-based Delta, the No. 2 U.S.
carrier by traffic, said the affected passengers were aboard
flight 227, an MD-88 aircraft flying between Houston and
Atlanta.
Passengers were rescreened and the flight departed after a
short delay due to a threat deemed by authorities as being
non-credible, the airline said in a statement, but no
information was given as to the number of passengers and crew on
board.
