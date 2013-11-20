版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-Houston American Energy to participate in additional prospects

Nov 20 Houston American Energy Corp : * Announces agreements to participate in additional prospects * Says has budgeted approximately $780,000 for these prospects to be funded

from its existing working capital * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
