Online home renovation platform Houzz gets $165 mln funding

Oct 1 Houzz, an online platform for home remodelling and design, said it had closed a $165 million financing agreement to accelerate its expansion into international markets.

The fundraising was led by Houzz's early partner, Sequoia Capital, in partnership with existing investors such as Oren Zeev, New Enterprise Associates, GGV Capital and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Houzz said in a statement. (bit.ly/1E0omNZ)

New participants DST Global and T. Rowe Price Group Inc also took part in the financing, the company added.

Houzz will also use the funds to further build its technology platform and products, the company said. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)