公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 19日 星期三 22:13 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's revises Hovnanian outlook to stable from negative

Sept 19 Hovnanian Enterprises Inc : * Moody's assigns ratings to hovnanian's new notes, raises outlook to stable * Moody's revises hovnanian's outlook to stable from negative

