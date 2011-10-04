HOW TO PLAY IT: Airline stocks on runway after AMR slide

THE ISSUE: With air traffic falling globally in recent
months, all it took was whispers of a possible AMR bankruptcy
filing to put the sector into a tailspin. What routes can you
take with turbulence again hitting airlines?
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters)- Airline stocks swooned this week
as investors contemplated the possibility of a major airline in
trouble.
The prospect of a wounded player conjures up fears of
cut-rate pricing, seat sales and other desperate measures to
fill planes. It also elevates fears about that airlines are
faring badly in a sagging economy.
The outlook may not be so bleak. Analysts charted out some
ways to play the friendly skies:
AIRLINE TOP FLYERS
All of the airlines were hit hard by the AMR worries, and
the sector extended a steep slide that began in July. But
because many have lower cost structures than AMR, they could
quickly recoup losses, especially if the economy picks up and
oil prices stay near the present level.
Helane Becker, airline analyst at Dahlman Rose, cited
United (UAL.N), Delta (DAL.N) Southwest (LUV.N), Spirit
(SAVE.O) and Alaska (ALK.N) as among the strongest players.
Some of the airlines have managed their costs so they can
make money at up to $120 a barrel, and oil has fallen well
below that level, said Bob McAdoo of Avondale Partners. He sees
profit upside at United, Delta, US Airways LCC.N, and
Southwest.
"Airline stocks are attractive because of lower energy
prices, reduced capacity growth, and stocks have gotten so
cheap," Becker said.
Robert Herbst, founder of airlinefinancials.com, recognized
US Airways, Delta, and United as "financially strong" based on
their relatively lower labor costs.
AIRLINES WITH BAGGAGE
"American is the only major airline that did not go through
Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the early part of the decade, and time
has caught up with them," said Herbst. As a result it never
slashed costs like the others.
Becker concedes that an AMR bankruptcy may be "plausible in
the medium term," and faces a potential "liquidity crunch in
the next 6-12 months." While its price plunged on imminent
bankruptcy fears, it recovered 20 percent on Tuesday as some
said the fears were misplaced. Indeed, some say the bankruptcy
status is far from certain.
"In the short term, an American bankruptcy filing is not
likely. There are no huge debt payments due and they've been
able to stave off what might be the inevitable," Becker said.
With 4.2 billion in cash as of the end of the quarter,
McAdoo said, it is "not a bankruptcy candidate." While it faces
difficult cash demands on the route ahead, "The company has
plenty of time to make adjustments."
DIVERSIFYING WITH AN ETF STRATEGY
While American is a huge name in airline history, it is a
Cessna-sized player among today's giant carriers, some of which
bulked up in mergers. Analysts say Claymore/NYSE Arca Airline
ETF FAA has held up well because of its light AMR drag.
"AMR is actually a tiny company at this point, and
therefore a tiny holding in FAA - just 2.8 percent of the
portfolio," said Matthew Hougan, an ETF analyst for Index
Universe.
Diversifying further, transport funds have a wider range of
companies that could benefit from economic recovery and
moderate oil prices. Michael McClary, chief investment officer
of ValMark Advisers, pointed to the iShares Dow Jones
Transportation Avg. Index Fund (IYT), an ETF which has less
than one percent exposure to AMR.
STAYING GROUNDED WITH OIL AND MANUFACTURING
Still, some analysts think airline bulls have their heads
in the clouds. Their issues, they say, could be terminal
Fadel Gheit, managing director and senior energy analyst
for Oppenheimer, recounted the extreme low in oil prices of
$9.86 in June of 1986 and the high of $150 in June of 2008, and
the airline industry's inability to manage at either level.
"The airline industry has not made money in good times or
bad times," Gheit said, which indicates "something systemically
wrong with the industry."
James T. Evans of Thompson Investment Management also
avoids airline stocks. They react so swiftly to oil prices
they are like "energy stocks on steroids."
Airlines are "hyper-competitive, and there is no chance to
earn excess profits," Evans said.
As an alternative to airlines, Evans suggested General
Electric (GE.N) on the premise of a global recovery of 4
percent, which would benefit GE's ties to global GDP. Evans
identified Rockwell Automation (ROK.N) as another stock with
ties to global manufacturing growth.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Richard Satran)