HOW TO PLAY IT: Airline stocks on runway after AMR slide

THE ISSUE: With air traffic falling globally in recent months, all it took was whispers of a possible AMR bankruptcy filing to put the sector into a tailspin. What routes can you take with turbulence again hitting airlines?

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters)- Airline stocks swooned this week as investors contemplated the possibility of a major airline in trouble.

The prospect of a wounded player conjures up fears of cut-rate pricing, seat sales and other desperate measures to fill planes. It also elevates fears about that airlines are faring badly in a sagging economy.

The outlook may not be so bleak. Analysts charted out some ways to play the friendly skies:

AIRLINE TOP FLYERS

All of the airlines were hit hard by the AMR worries, and the sector extended a steep slide that began in July. But because many have lower cost structures than AMR, they could quickly recoup losses, especially if the economy picks up and oil prices stay near the present level.

Helane Becker, airline analyst at Dahlman Rose, cited United (UAL.N), Delta (DAL.N) Southwest (LUV.N), Spirit (SAVE.O) and Alaska (ALK.N) as among the strongest players.

Some of the airlines have managed their costs so they can make money at up to $120 a barrel, and oil has fallen well below that level, said Bob McAdoo of Avondale Partners. He sees profit upside at United, Delta, US Airways LCC.N, and Southwest.

"Airline stocks are attractive because of lower energy prices, reduced capacity growth, and stocks have gotten so cheap," Becker said.

Robert Herbst, founder of airlinefinancials.com, recognized US Airways, Delta, and United as "financially strong" based on their relatively lower labor costs.

AIRLINES WITH BAGGAGE

"American is the only major airline that did not go through Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the early part of the decade, and time has caught up with them," said Herbst. As a result it never slashed costs like the others.

Becker concedes that an AMR bankruptcy may be "plausible in the medium term," and faces a potential "liquidity crunch in the next 6-12 months." While its price plunged on imminent bankruptcy fears, it recovered 20 percent on Tuesday as some said the fears were misplaced. Indeed, some say the bankruptcy status is far from certain.

"In the short term, an American bankruptcy filing is not likely. There are no huge debt payments due and they've been able to stave off what might be the inevitable," Becker said.

With 4.2 billion in cash as of the end of the quarter, McAdoo said, it is "not a bankruptcy candidate." While it faces difficult cash demands on the route ahead, "The company has plenty of time to make adjustments."

DIVERSIFYING WITH AN ETF STRATEGY

While American is a huge name in airline history, it is a Cessna-sized player among today's giant carriers, some of which bulked up in mergers. Analysts say Claymore/NYSE Arca Airline ETF FAA has held up well because of its light AMR drag.

"AMR is actually a tiny company at this point, and therefore a tiny holding in FAA - just 2.8 percent of the portfolio," said Matthew Hougan, an ETF analyst for Index Universe.

Diversifying further, transport funds have a wider range of companies that could benefit from economic recovery and moderate oil prices. Michael McClary, chief investment officer of ValMark Advisers, pointed to the iShares Dow Jones Transportation Avg. Index Fund (IYT), an ETF which has less than one percent exposure to AMR.

STAYING GROUNDED WITH OIL AND MANUFACTURING

Still, some analysts think airline bulls have their heads in the clouds. Their issues, they say, could be terminal

Fadel Gheit, managing director and senior energy analyst for Oppenheimer, recounted the extreme low in oil prices of $9.86 in June of 1986 and the high of $150 in June of 2008, and the airline industry's inability to manage at either level.

"The airline industry has not made money in good times or bad times," Gheit said, which indicates "something systemically wrong with the industry."

James T. Evans of Thompson Investment Management also avoids airline stocks. They react so swiftly to oil prices they are like "energy stocks on steroids."

Airlines are "hyper-competitive, and there is no chance to earn excess profits," Evans said.

As an alternative to airlines, Evans suggested General Electric (GE.N) on the premise of a global recovery of 4 percent, which would benefit GE's ties to global GDP. Evans identified Rockwell Automation (ROK.N) as another stock with ties to global manufacturing growth.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Richard Satran)