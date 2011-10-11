How to Play It: Investing in a jobless recovery

(Repeats Oct 7 story)
THE ISSUE: News of an improving U.S. labor market eased
fears of recession and lifted global equity markets. But how
should investors react to Friday's numbers with many hurdles
ahead for the U.S. economy and American corporations?
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 7 The dog days of August may be
past for a resilient U.S. economy, but the European debt crisis
and an entrenched American consumer point to tricky waters for
investors to navigate.
A government labor market report on Friday showed U.S.
employers hired more workers than expected in September and job
gains for the prior two months were revised higher.
The better-than-expected numbers eased recession fears even
as the unemployment rate remains stuck at 9.1 percent. Still,
few economists predict the jobless rate to improve greatly,
although some may revise upward their growth forecast.
Data has been better than expected and third-quarter
economic growth is tracking about 2.7 percent, faster than less
than 1 percent growth in the first half, according to senior
U.S. economist Ellen Zentner at Nomura Securities.
"We're still not at any kind of job level that could bring
the unemployment rate down. That still remains a big concern
for the economy," Zentner said. "But this shows that a little
bit more momentum in the labor market returned toward the end
of quarter. This sets up fourth-quarter growth nicely."
CYCLICALS OR NONCYCLICALS?
Investors still must juggle a slew of uncertainties -- tax
rates, regulation and healthcare costs -- that businesses face,
concerns that have put a damper on cyclical stocks and pushed
investors into the defensive, noncyclical sector. Also,
consumers and many governments are still highly indebted.
"Our lack of conviction in growth is related to the secular
deleveraging that has not run its course by any means," said
Gautam Dhingra, chief executive and portfolio manager at High
Pointe Capital Management LLC in Chicago.
"Today's data just keep us bobbling in the waves."
Since fear of recession began to trouble investors in April
the cyclical energy, raw materials and industrials sectors have
returned a negative 25 percent or worse, Dhingra said.
But noncyclical healthcare, consumer staples and utilities
have fared better, with healthcare off about 11 percent and
utilities showing a 1 percent positive return, he said.
Cyclicals climb when investors are optimistic about growth,
while any news that is dour drives up noncyclicals, where
Dhingra said he has been taking shelter.
High Pointe is slowly buying cyclicals like Rockwell
Automation Inc (ROK.N), a maker of factory automation systems,
and oil fields equipment maker National Oilwell Varco Inc
(NOV.N).
"We also continue to find value and safety in stodgy
technology companies like Microsoft," he said.
Dhingra is not ready to buy speculative cyclical stocks and
he advises to lighten up on such consumer staples as
Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL.N) and McDonalds Corp (MCD.N), which
have gained due to the recent flight to quality.
PLAY THE SPREAD
Markets this year have been driven by correlation trades,
for example, with investors taking long or short positions in
the euro, which has been moving in tandem with the S&P 500
depending on the outlook to the European debt crisis.
Another popular "pairs" or spread trade has been the
Australian dollar and commodities -- in particular iron ore and
copper -- that drive Chinese economic growth.
The jobs report initially lifted stocks and pushed the
price of U.S. Treasury debt lower, leading to gains in the
price of a new exchange-traded fund called FactorShares 2X:
S&P500 Bull/TBond Bear FSE. Its shares rose 1.1 percent.
Factor Advisors launched five ETFs in February to provide
investors a way to trade long and short bets between five asset
classes: the S&P 500, U.S. Treasuries, dollar, gold and oil.
"We paired them up -- something long, something short --
packaged it up so that each FactorShares ETF is targeting a
daily return in one market in excess of another market," said
Stuart Rosenthal, chief executive and a co-founder at Factor.
HOW GOOD IS THE BUSINESS?
For Richard Fearon, founder of Accretive Capital Partners
LLC, a hedge fund in Madison, Connecticut, the jobs data did
not change the unemployment picture in any meaningful way.
Fearon has positioned his portfolio to benefit from
companies that managed to grow during the recession in 2008 and
2009, what he called the "ultimate test" of a good business.
His favorite holding is Caribou Coffee Co Inc CBOU.O, the
second-largest U.S. coffee chain behind Starbucks, which is
quickly expanding outlets and distribution while adding new
product lines, such as hot lunch sandwiches, Fearon said.
A growing economy favors ON Semiconductor ONNN.O, he
said. The chipmaker bought Sanyo Electric Co's money-losing
chipmaking unit last year at a fraction of its intrinsic value,
which Fearon said is driving "significant growth."
"The (semiconductor) industry has been beaten up in what we
think is unfounded anticipation of another recession," he
said.
POSITIONING FOR DOWNSIDE
Discount chain Dollar General Corp (DG.N) would be a good
play if the economy continues to falter or turn lower, said
Carl Kaufman, a bond manager at Osterweis Capital Management,
which oversees about $5.7 billion in assets in San Francisco.
The company's debt level is low at 1.72 times its earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and its
free cash flow -- money left over after paying all the bills --
was $473 million over the past 12 months, Kaufman said.
The bond, which has an 11.875 percent coupon, is the type
of debt that "I'm not going to get rich on it, but I'm not
going to get poor on it," Kaufman said.
While the bond is trading high at about 105 percent of par,
it will return about 5.6 percent annually, he said.
Quality companies that pay a good dividend are favored by
Steven Wyman, a fund manager at Sun Capital Advisers, the
investment arm of Sun Life Financial in Wellesley Hills,
Massachusetts.
"Everyone is so negative. Everyone is positioned for the
downside, no one is looking for the upside," said Wyman, who
believes the economy is doing better than sentiment shows.
He's overweight energy, technology, automobiles, retailers
and energy, while neutral on consumer staples and underweight
industrials.
Intel Corp (INTC.O) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) have
dividend yields over 3 percent and are trading at under 11
times next year's earnings, he said.
To be sure, he said that "if you're betting on a recession,
you don't want to own Microsoft or Intel."
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Walden Siew)