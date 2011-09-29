How to Play It: Investors drill down on oil

THE ISSUE: Oil prices will weaken only slightly and hover above benchmark Brent $100 a barrel next year, despite fears of a global economic recession and a steep fall in demand, according to a Reuters poll. [O/POLL]

By Manuela Badawy and Sam Forgione

Sept 29 As the U.S. dollar appreciates against major trading currencies and global economic growth decelerates, crude oil prices are likely to remain under pressure.

Investors and analysts say the oil market has not yet priced in a weaker economic environment and the potential for oil prices to fall. Yet there are some defensive plays and stocks to consider. Here are some ideas from investing experts:

EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION

In times when oil prices are going down, investors tend to bet on companies such as Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) -- a defensive name in the energy sector -- as they would be less volatile than many other E&P and services companies, said Mike Fox, research analyst at investment firm Farr, Miller & Washington, with $675 million in assets under management.

Ted Harper, fund manager and senior research analyst at Frost Investment Advisors, LLC with $7.7 billion in assets under management agrees.

Within the context of U.S. benchmark WTI oil averaging $90 a barrel, there is likely more risk to the upside, and thus Chevron (CVX.N), Total S.A (TOTF.PA) (TOT.N), Hess (HES.N) and Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY.N) are defensive plays.

"There are smaller opportunities but with bigger prospects as new wells are being drilled in West Africa, that if they hit, these companies will see improvement," Harper said, mentioning Cobalt International Energy (CIE.N) as an example.

Meanwhile, John White, analyst for Triple Double Advisors said his portfolio is heavily weighted toward oil E&P companies. He said he likes Berry Petroleum BRY.N, Concho Resources (CXO.N), and small caps GeoResources GEOI.O and Nimin Energy Corp NNN.TO.

"We like those companies because we like the areas that they have leases in, we know the management teams and the companies have been executing their development plans very well," White added.

Fox favors service companies such as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB.N) and Weatherford (WFT.N) over Halliburton Co. (HAL.N) "based on the fact that the international cycle hasn't kicked in yet."

SHORT CRUDE OIL, REFINERIES

Energy analysts expect economic growth to continue slowing down and oil fundamentals to weaken.

Michael Wittner, head of commodity research for the Americas at Societe Generale, forecast for the next six months that Brent will average $98 a barrel and WTI will average $73 a barrel, compared to current trends at $105.34 for Brent and $83.53 for WTI.

"If I am an investor and, for some reason, I feel I must be in oil in the next couple of quarters, I would do it from the short side, not the long side," said Wittner.

Stephen Schork, president of the Schork Group, said the market not approaching levels of WTI below $80 a barrel "does seem to attract buying interest. If you are looking to make the oil play, you are playing in an area of support."

Schork also believes in integrated oil companies which do not have exposure to refinery.

"It is very difficult to be a Valero (VLO.N) or Conoco (COP.N) in this market, this is why Conoco is divesting," he said. "You are looking to get in more towards the exploration and on the oil side, you want to maximize that and minimize your exposure to the downstream."

DIVERSIFY VIA ETFS AND MUTUAL FUNDS

Diversifying your portfolio through ETFs and mutual funds with exposure to oil stocks is more protective than a pure stock play and finds favor with two strategists.

Chris Phillips, senior analyst at Vanguard, reminded investors, "funds that they hold already have exposure to some oil stocks," which narrows the decision to whether or not the investor should overweight those exposures. Phillips avers that energy stocks are already priced into the market, and investors would be "betting against the market by overweighting."

"The cons outweigh the pros for overweighting, and they concern the difficulty of predicting market moves and commodity price moves," Phillips said in reference to U.S. crude's spike to nearly $150 in July 2008, and recent fall to $80.

Phillips advises investors to diversify their oil exposure through "a broad ETF or mutual fund that would incorporate all the energy stocks," and offered the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) as a buy.

Rob Wherry, a mutual fund analyst at Morningstar, recommended BlackRock Energy and Resources (BGR.N) for its small and mid-cap ratios and Invesco Energy (IENYX.O) and Vanguard for their large-caps.

Michael Jones, chief investment officer of Riverfront Investment Group, said investors need to be careful and understand the contango issues in oil.

"If the forward price is $10 higher than spot, then, in an unchanged market, you'll lose $10 in three months," he said.

Contango is a situation in which immediate oil prices are trading at a discount to longer-dated futures that mature months or years from now, and is the result of an expected medium-term glut of U.S. crude trapped in the Midwest.

In contango, long-term investors are forced every month to sell the cheaper nearby futures contract and buy the more expensive next-month contract to roll their long position forward. This erodes profits even if oil prices rise.

Jones suggested buying longer-dated futures and picked the PowerShares DB Oil Fund ETF (DBO.P) for its ability to circumvent the contango issue.

"DBO has the flexibility that, if contango is less at six months or nine months, they can enter into those contracts and thereby minimize contango losses," he said.

(Reporting by Manuela Badawy and Sam Forgione; Edited by Richard Satran and Walden Siew)