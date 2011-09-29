How to Play It: Investors drill down on oil

THE ISSUE: Oil prices will weaken only slightly and hover
above benchmark Brent $100 a barrel next year, despite fears of
a global economic recession and a steep fall in demand,
according to a Reuters poll. [O/POLL]
By Manuela Badawy and Sam Forgione
Sept 29 As the U.S. dollar appreciates against
major trading currencies and global economic growth
decelerates, crude oil prices are likely to remain under
pressure.
Investors and analysts say the oil market has not yet
priced in a weaker economic environment and the potential for
oil prices to fall. Yet there are some defensive plays and
stocks to consider. Here are some ideas from investing
experts:
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION
In times when oil prices are going down, investors tend to
bet on companies such as Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) -- a defensive
name in the energy sector -- as they would be less volatile
than many other E&P and services companies, said Mike Fox,
research analyst at investment firm Farr, Miller & Washington,
with $675 million in assets under management.
Ted Harper, fund manager and senior research analyst at
Frost Investment Advisors, LLC with $7.7 billion in assets
under management agrees.
Within the context of U.S. benchmark WTI oil averaging $90
a barrel, there is likely more risk to the upside, and thus
Chevron (CVX.N), Total S.A (TOTF.PA) (TOT.N), Hess (HES.N) and
Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY.N) are defensive plays.
"There are smaller opportunities but with bigger prospects
as new wells are being drilled in West Africa, that if they
hit, these companies will see improvement," Harper said,
mentioning Cobalt International Energy (CIE.N) as an example.
Meanwhile, John White, analyst for Triple Double Advisors
said his portfolio is heavily weighted toward oil E&P
companies. He said he likes Berry Petroleum BRY.N, Concho
Resources (CXO.N), and small caps GeoResources GEOI.O and
Nimin Energy Corp NNN.TO.
"We like those companies because we like the areas that
they have leases in, we know the management teams and the
companies have been executing their development plans very
well," White added.
Fox favors service companies such as Schlumberger Ltd
(SLB.N) and Weatherford (WFT.N) over Halliburton Co. (HAL.N)
"based on the fact that the international cycle hasn't kicked
in yet."
SHORT CRUDE OIL, REFINERIES
Energy analysts expect economic growth to continue slowing
down and oil fundamentals to weaken.
Michael Wittner, head of commodity research for the
Americas at Societe Generale, forecast for the next six months
that Brent will average $98 a barrel and WTI will average $73 a
barrel, compared to current trends at $105.34 for Brent and
$83.53 for WTI.
"If I am an investor and, for some reason, I feel I must be
in oil in the next couple of quarters, I would do it from the
short side, not the long side," said Wittner.
Stephen Schork, president of the Schork Group, said the
market not approaching levels of WTI below $80 a barrel "does
seem to attract buying interest. If you are looking to make the
oil play, you are playing in an area of support."
Schork also believes in integrated oil companies which do
not have exposure to refinery.
"It is very difficult to be a Valero (VLO.N) or Conoco
(COP.N) in this market, this is why Conoco is divesting," he
said. "You are looking to get in more towards the exploration
and on the oil side, you want to maximize that and minimize
your exposure to the downstream."
DIVERSIFY VIA ETFS AND MUTUAL FUNDS
Diversifying your portfolio through ETFs and mutual funds
with exposure to oil stocks is more protective than a pure
stock play and finds favor with two strategists.
Chris Phillips, senior analyst at Vanguard, reminded
investors, "funds that they hold already have exposure to some
oil stocks," which narrows the decision to whether or not the
investor should overweight those exposures. Phillips avers that
energy stocks are already priced into the market, and investors
would be "betting against the market by overweighting."
"The cons outweigh the pros for overweighting, and they
concern the difficulty of predicting market moves and commodity
price moves," Phillips said in reference to U.S. crude's spike
to nearly $150 in July 2008, and recent fall to $80.
Phillips advises investors to diversify their oil exposure
through "a broad ETF or mutual fund that would incorporate all
the energy stocks," and offered the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)
as a buy.
Rob Wherry, a mutual fund analyst at Morningstar,
recommended BlackRock Energy and Resources (BGR.N) for its
small and mid-cap ratios and Invesco Energy (IENYX.O) and
Vanguard for their large-caps.
Michael Jones, chief investment officer of Riverfront
Investment Group, said investors need to be careful and
understand the contango issues in oil.
"If the forward price is $10 higher than spot, then, in an
unchanged market, you'll lose $10 in three months," he said.
Contango is a situation in which immediate oil prices are
trading at a discount to longer-dated futures that mature
months or years from now, and is the result of an expected
medium-term glut of U.S. crude trapped in the Midwest.
In contango, long-term investors are forced every month to
sell the cheaper nearby futures contract and buy the more
expensive next-month contract to roll their long position
forward. This erodes profits even if oil prices rise.
Jones suggested buying longer-dated futures and picked the
PowerShares DB Oil Fund ETF (DBO.P) for its ability to
circumvent the contango issue.
"DBO has the flexibility that, if contango is less at six
months or nine months, they can enter into those contracts and
thereby minimize contango losses," he said.
