HOW TO PLAY IT: Don't be a volatility ostrich

(Refiling to new codes: Sept. 22 date is correct)

By Sam Forgione

THE ISSUE: Since the beginning of August, the Dow industrial average has had nine days with 300-point-plus losses. In the entire year before it, there were only two. How can investors manage in such a period of high volatility?

NEW YORK, Sept 22 For many investors, big market drops like the ones this week have a bring-on-the-blindfold effect.

Many people stop looking at online brokerage statements and avoid reading the financial news. The bottom line is that they really don't want to talk about the bottom line at all (except for those who shout 'sell everything' at their broker.)

But tempting as it may be for everyone to bury their heads in the sand, the ostrich strategy really is not the best way to react to a downturn.

Obviously there are as many strategies as there are risk profiles and investment goals.

Here are four ways to keep your head above water when selling floods the markets:

LOOK FOR VALUE AFTER THE STORM HITS

Warren Buffett has made billions buying shares when they are down and selling when they are up.

But that does not mean to get swept up in the emotions of the moment. Knowing the inherent value of stocks is a requirement -- Buffett isn't throwing darts in a windstorm.

James T. Evans, portfolio manager at Thompson Investment Management, said, "There's a lot of volatility on a daily and weekly basis...The less emotion the better off we are."

Evans said he favors beaten-down financials, especially regional banks, and energy. He is selling technology because it has been outperforming and has less residual value.

A MOVE TO BONDS

Well-diversified investors have the satisfaction of knowing that at least part of their portfolio is rising when stocks collapse as they have in recent days. Bonds have continued to rise. Individual investors have moved heavily into fixed income since 2008 and for the most part it has paid off.

"Bonds are inversely correlated with stock prices.....Rarely do you get bond and stock prices going down. That diversification reduces volatility," said John Largent, Chief Investment Officer at Members Trust Capital.

When a major disruption hits, many advisers say it could be time to consider adding to risk-averse, highly rated bonds. Individual bonds carry the same yield until maturity and it's an income stream that holders can count on in an uncertain world.

But Largent is taking a balanced view, saying that a tipping point could be coming.

THE BOND TRAP; THE STOCK ANSWER

The problem with bonds is that yields have dropped so low already it's hard to generate any worthwhile income. Some fear that if the economy or inflation nudge higher, today's high-priced bonds will quickly lose value.

Dividends on stocks have become more attractive than bonds. The overall stock payout already has surpassed the 10-year Treasury and is about on par with the 30-year bond.

"Bonds are at an absolute high, and stocks are at a 20-year low, offering greater income than bonds. There is also a negative real yield on treasuries from zero-to-10 years," said Howard Ward, Director of Growth Equities at GAMCO Investors Inc.

Ward mentioned utility stocks such as Wisconsin Electric, Aqua America (WTR.N), American Waterworks (AWK.N), Alliant Energy (LNT.N), and Dominion Resources (D.N), as well as consumer stocks such as Procter and Gamble (PG.N), Clorox (CLX.N), Colgate (CL.N), and General Mills (GIS.N),as solid stocks that pay dividends.

"They have yields to protect them and very little risk and competition to their business model. They have more income than any treasury," Ward said.

CASH OUT, CASH IN: THE LONG VIEW

Many people get cold feet and just want to avoid risk when markets are volatile, and it's reasonable to boost cash holdings at times like this said one strategist, though there is a tradeoff.

"Certainly, one alternative is to go to cash, but if you do that and the market rallies, you are giving up the upside,"said Maneesh Deshpande, Equity Derivatives Head at Barclay's Capital.

Deshpande also implores investors to widen their range of cash holdings. "Consider looking across a range of asset classes. The Australian dollar put looks attractive."

Stuart Ritter, a portfolio and retirement expert at T. Rowe Price,said that long term investors in retirement plans have a new incentive to stay the course.

"If you're making a regular contribution to a 401K plan or 529 plan and the market is lower this month, then the same amount is buying more stocks," he said.

"Volatility gives investors the opportunity to buy more shares when the market goes down."

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Richard Satran)