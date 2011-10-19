How to Play It: Brazil beckons on awaited rate cut

ISSUE: Brazil's central bank is expected to cut interest
rates by 50 basis points to 11.50 percent later on Wednesday,
suggesting an inflation and growth play for investors.
By Manuela Badawy
NEW YORK, Oct. 19 Brazil's economy is on pace
to grow about 3.5 percent this year and inflation is expected
to reach 6.52 percent, just above the 6.5 percent ceiling the
government set for inflation.
Markets have priced in a rate cut and Wall Street investors
are positioning themselves accordingly. Even so, large emerging
markets like Brazil remain a destination for U.S. investors
looking for higher yielding returns.
CREDIT GROWTH
Retailers, auto financing companies and homebuilders profit
from consumer debt. A rate cut lowers the cost of borrowing for
consumers, making it more likely they will buy more and do so
on credit. That, in turn, spurs corporate profits.
Among them: Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD.N)
PCAR5.SA, better known as Pao de Acucar, is a growing food,
clothing and home appliance retailer that recently acquired a
chain of home appliance retailers. The company appeals to a
broad swath of consumers and new loans could boost revenue and
earnings for the company, said Michael Reynal, portfolio
manager of the $1.7 billion in the Principal International
Emerging Markets fund at Principal Global Equities.
Another, apparel chain Lojas Renner SA (LREN3.SA), targets
a young female demographic and books 60 percent of its sales
via credit, Reynal added.
Companies that finance bigger purchases offer another
window to consumers. "Banks are pretty aggressive lenders in
the auto financing," said Reynal, adding that Itau Unibanco
Holding SA (ITUB.N) and Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA) are two
banks that are active in such lending.
Share price at homebuilders like Gafisa SA (GFA.N),
typically rises when interest rates fall. Construction is
already surging in Brazil as the country prepares to host the
2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 summer Olympics. Rossi
Residencial SA (RSID3.SA), is another builder Reynal suggests.
BETTER LIVING
Living standards in Brazil and other parts of Latin America
are already increasing. As inflation eases and Brazil's economy
stabilizes, this trend should continue. The middle class is
already growing as lower-wage earners move up. One result: a
larger swath of consumers who are buying higher-quality
products and more nutritious food.
Clothing firm Hering SA (HGTX3.SA) is well-positioned to
reach an expanding middle class. The company is opening stores
in in mid-sized ones, opening a new channel to a part of the
"population that previously didn't have access to credit and...
to consumption," said Weyman Gong, chief investment strategist
at Signature, which manages $2.5 billion in assets.
Brasil Foods SA (BRFS.N) (BRFS3.SA), the world's largest
poultry exporter, could also benefit from a growing middle
class of Brazilians buying its meats more often.
What's more, the company draws 48 percent of its revenue
from products it exports, so "a depreciated real would benefit
the company's export market," Gong said.
FIXED INCOME
Bulking up on local corporate debt and limiting Brazilian
government bond holdings is a key play.
The spread between Brazil's dollar-denominated corporate
bonds and dollar-denominated government debt was as wide as 216
basis points on Oct. 4. Since then, the spread has narrowed to
181 basis points as Brazil's central bank attempts to stimulate
the economy. Quickly buying corporate debt before the spread
narrows further would be an advantage for investors.
State-owned utility Sabesp (SBSP3.SA) (SBS.N), which
provides water and sewage services in the state of Sao Paulo,
is one good corporate bond play. Utility companies tend to be a
safe investment that provides good returms and perform well
when rates are cut, said Michael Roche, emerging markets debt
strategist at MF Global.
Investment-grade Brazilian bank issues will likely have
good credit quality and should also benefit from interest rate
reductions, Roche said. Banco ABC Brasil, Bradesco (BBD.N),
Citibank Brasil, Safra, Santander Brasil, Votorantim, Banco do
Brasil (BB), national development bank BNDES, BES Investimento
do Brasil, Caixa Economica Federal (CEF), HSBC Brasil, and Itau
Unibanco (ITUB.N) all have investment-grade ratings.
Another bond wrinkle: A curve-steepener strategy where
investors sell long-maturity bond and buy short-dated notes to
get the benefit of a rising yield difference.
"On the overnight futures, you would go short overnight
future two-year, and you would go long the three-month from now
future. Each of those futures contracts... have a different
volatility so you always want to make sure that the volatility
is neutralized," Roche said.
The upshot: An investor "would profit from the longer term
interest rates falling less fast than the short-term rate,"
Roche added.
