HOW TO PLAY IT: Recession still Europe's greatest worry

Dec 13 An agreement between European leaders to
help save the eurozone fails to address one main problem:
Europe's economies are growing too slowly.
The deal, announced on Friday, attempts to prevent another
fiscal crisis by imposing strict budget guidelines for nearly
every member of the European Union. The United Kingdom was the
lone holdout.
The agreement "is about a vision of what Europe will look
like in the next 100 years, but markets are worried about the
next 10 days," said Nicholas Colas, chief market strategist at
ConvergEx Group, a New York-based financial technology firm.
With slow growth, high debt burdens and cost-cutting
austerity measures that could further weaken spending in
countries like Italy and Greece, a Europe-wide recession looks
more likely, analysts say.
Standard & Poor's expects that a recession that began in
Spain, Portugal and Greece over the last year will spill over
into larger economies like France and Germany in the first six
months of 2012. GE Capital's CFO Jeffrey Bornstein said last
week that the company expects there to be a recession in
Europe.
Here are three considerations for investors on how to play
a looming EU recession:
IN EUROPE, BUT NOT OF IT
Exports have been a key reason the German economy has held
up better than its European peers. But the German government
said Friday that exports fell 3.6 percent in October from the
month before. Declines in Europe, which collectively makes up
more than half of all German orders, are partly to blame.
Select German exporters remain good bets based on current
valuations and also on expectations that exports to the U.S.
and China may outweigh any current weakness, some investors
said.
"Speculators have been using German stocks as a proxy for
their (European-wide) market viewpoints" ignoring individual
stock fundamentals, which has made some valuations attractive,
said Geoffrey Pazzanese, manager of the $550 million Federated
InterContinental Fund (RIMAX). The German market is trading at
nine times forward earnings, compared with a 12 times forward
multiple for the S&P 500.
Pazzanese is buying shares of Daimler AG because
of its strength exporting automobiles to the U.S. and China. He
expects the U.S. auto sector to be strong in 2012 because
consumers have largely delayed replacing their vehicles since
the U.S. recession. He expects more than 20 million vehicles to
be sold in China, making it a larger market than the U.S.
Daimler trades at a price to earnings multiple of seven,
well below its 52-week high of 19, and offers a yield of 5.4
percent. Siemens AG is another global company that,
with a yield of 4 percent, offers a high dividend.
"These companies are not value traps, and Germany is not a
value trap," Pazzanese said.
Another undervalued option: The iShares Germany ETF (EWG),
which is down 16 percent this year, holds Germany's largest 50
companies and yields 3.3 percent. Siemens makes up 10 percent
of the fund's assets. Daimler accounts for 5 percent.
The United Kingdom is another option for investors. It is
part of the European Union but does not share the euro giving
the UK an ability to control its currency rates through
measures like quantitative easing, something barred by the
European Central Bank.
Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential, said that
she expects UK's FTSE index to outperform other European
countries over the next year. "We're in an environment where
global growth is slowing, and countries in which central banks
can control their currency will see their markets do better,"
she said.
One broad investment option: HSBC's FTSE 100 ETF (UKX),
down 3.7 percent this year, tracks the largest 100 UK
companies. Its top holdings are multinationals like BP,
GlaxoSmith Kline, and British American Tobacco.
BE MINDFUL OF EUROPEAN EXPOSURE
U.S. investors' domestic holdings are not immune to the
impact of a European recession. Sales in Europe make up about
20 percent of revenues for companies in the S&P 500 index.
Some companies derive even more revenue from Europe. A full
56 percent of sales at Cisco Systems come from Europe,
according to Thomson Reuters Datastream. McDonald's
gets 42 percent of its sales from Europe. For Kraft Foods it's 32 percent.
"You can't imagine that (these companies) aren't going to
face headwinds in terms of Europe," said Bill Stone, chief
market strategist at PNC Financial. That makes it prudent to
sell such stocks before any further decline in Europe.
Cisco, in particular, may have further to fall. Its shares
are among the five most-shorted on the Nasdaq, a likely drag on
stock performance. The company is down 6 percent this year,
compared with a 4 percent gain for the Nasdaq index.
Industrial and technology companies, which are the most
like to export goods to Europe, may also be expensive. "The
valuation gap has narrowed, making (these sectors) less
attractive," Jonathan Golub, chief strategist at UBS, wrote in
a note to clients.
EURO FALLING
Analysts say that the euro will likely continue to fall as
the debt crisis continues, leaving open currency plays.
Pazzanese, the international fund manager for Federated,
has seen a negative effect of the weakening euro on his
returns. "We're dollar denominated investors," he said."While
we might have a good stock idea, our returns on the trade will
be in euros and we then translate that into dollars," a process
that sometimes makes him lose on the exchange rate. He protects
his stock investments by simultaneously shorting the euro.
The PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish (UUP), an ETF
that tracks the performance of the dollar against the euro and
five other currencies, is one option for cover.
"This fund could provide a useful hedge to U.S. investors
with substantial holdings in European equities" by balancing
out the currency risks, noted Michael Rawson, an ETF analyst at
Morningstar.