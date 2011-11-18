HOW TO PLAY IT: High-flyer stocks crash back to earth

THE ISSUE: High-flying Salesforce.com, the online software
By Aaron Pressman
BOSTON Nov 18 Investors who favor the fastest
growing stocks, those with revenue and share prices
accelerating far more quickly than profitability, are getting
pummeled as one after another of their favorite stocks slip and
fall.
That has hedge fund managers and other short sellers on the
lookout for the next high flyer to take a dive.
Salesforce.com (CRM.N), the online software vendor, has
been trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of more than 500. It
posted a third quarter loss as growth in customer billings had
slowed. Its shares lost 9 percent. The shares are now more than
29 percent from their 52-week high of $160.12, reached July
19.
For investors, the Salesforce fall is just the latest to
show that high-flying stocks can be vulnerable to sharp
pullbacks at the first sign of disappointment.
SHORTING HIGH-FLYERS WHEN THEY FALL
Disillusionment with Salesforce followed a similar fall
from grace suffered by coffee packager Green Mountain Coffee
GMCR.O and online video service Netflix (NFLX.O).
The volatile markets have pushed more and more of the most
bullish investors to the sidelines, making the share prices of
momentum driven, high-growth companies more vulnerable, some
investors said.
"Once it happens to one of them, they all start getting
closer scrutiny," said Todd Sullivan, hedge fund manager and
co-founder of Rand Strategic Partners in Westborough,
Massachusetts.
Sullivan has been shorting Salesforce.com. Typically, short
seller sell borrowed shares with the expectation they will be
able to cover the loan with shares bought for less in the
future. Even with Friday's tumble, Sullivan says the shares
have a lot more room to decline.
The company "will see growth slow and, worst of all, costs
continue to accelerate," he said. "They ought to see material
GAAP losses next year."
Salesforce has lately been emphasizing bottom line results
excluding some of the factors required by GAAP, or Generally
Accepted Accounting Principles.
"The bloodletting doesn't appear to be over," added Kevin
Duffy, a hedge fund manager at Bearing Asset Management in
Dallas, Texas.
Many more shares are vulnerable, he said. "There are still
plenty of momentum stocks flying high," he said.
Duffy's fund is shorting Salesforce.com along with a few
other companies trading at high valuations like retailer
Lululemon Athletica (LULU.O) and Chinese Internet search
provider Baidu (BIDU.O). He recently cut back half of the
fund's short position in Netflix, initiated when the stock was
over $300, as the shares have tumbled to under $80 this week.
To be sure, shorting stocks can be risky. An investor's
upside is capped and the downside can be virtually unlimited if
the shorted stock continues to rise in price.
GETTING CAUGHT UP IN SECTORS
Excitement about so-called cloud computing, the move from
desktop PC applications and storage to Internet-based
alternatives, helped boost Salesforce's price to such lofty
levels. But there are few barriers to entry in the cloud
computing game and competitors large and small are pouring in.
Other stocks benefiting from the cloud hype may be likely
candidates to follow Salesforce.com's sharp decline, said Ryan
Bend, co-manager of the $1.8 billion Federated Prudent Bear
Fund (BEARX.O). He is also looking at potential victims of
volatility in the smartphone market.
"These kinds of businesses change so rapidly that they
shouldn't be capitalized at high multiples," Bend said,
referring to the sky-high price-to-earnings multiples many of
the stocks carry.
Social media stocks, particularly those that have recently
become public or plan to go public soon, are also likely
overvalued, Bend said. Finding a broker that will lend shares
to sell short can be difficult, however.
"For one of these social media companies, I can't get any
shares to borrow," he said. "I sense they will prove very
fruitful once they have all come public next year and you can
get shares to borrow."
Bend declined to mention specifics, but GroupOn (GRPN.O),
which went public this month, is trading at a value of almost
$16 billion without showing a profit. And LinkedIn LNKD.N
trades at a P/E multiple over 1,000, according to several data
services.
The fund has already shorted some companies involved in
cloud computing including Akamai Technologies, Citrix Systems,
F5 Networks and Oracle, according to a Sept. 30 portfolio
disclosure report.
WINDOW DRESSING
By contrast, stocks that have done poorly -- the opposite
of the fast-rising momentum stocks -- can sometimes prove
profitable for short periods, especially at the end of the
year.
Portfolio managers engage in a phenomena known as "window
dressing," where they sell stocks underperforming into their
year-end. Those stocks then tend to rebound after that selling
is over and outperform the overall market, according to
quantitative strategists at Credit Suisse.
For 2012, CSFB analysts believe First Solar (FSLR.O), a
stock that had once been among the favored momentum names, will
rebound from its losses as it has dropped sharply from its
52-week high of $175.45, lately traded at $45.19.
The sharp fall makes the stock about 50 percent undervalued
based on a Thomson Reuters StarMine analysis of expected growth
rates. Solar companies have seen their valuations fall due to
cutbacks on subsidies in Europe and a glut of solar panel
supply that has resulted in a 40 percent fall in the price of
solar panels.
Many of the stocks in question come from the banking
sector, which is still getting hit due to ongoing worries about
the exposure financial companies have to the U.S. housing
industry and the European banking sector.
(Reporting by Aaron Pressman; additional reporting by David
Gaffen; Editing by Walden Siew and Martin Howell)