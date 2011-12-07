HOW TO PLAY IT: Hunting for bargains as year ends

Dec 7 'Tis the season for calendar-based
investing.
December, unlike the rest of the year, is a time when
investors can count on a few things to happen: Fund managers
begin to double up on the year's best stocks and many market
players start to focus on booking tax gains and losses.
It can be a small break from the unpredictable flow of
earnings and market momentum that dominate the other 11 months
of the year.
For investors who wish to take advantage, here are some
strategies for picking up underpriced assets before ringing in
2012.
JANUARY BOUNCEBACKS
Individual investors sell losing stocks at the year's end
largely for the tax benefit of posting a capital loss. Mutual
fund managers have a different incentive: looking smart.
It means money managers often sell underperforming stocks
before the end of December to eliminate big losers from their
annual reports to investors. This concentrated selling, or
window dressing, punishes stocks that are already flailing.
But that move often leads to a January rebound. In each of
the last six years, Pankaj Patel, an analyst at Credit Suisse,
says that large-cap stocks trading near their 52-week lows in
November have outperformed the S&P 500 through the end of
January. In 2010 the stocks Patel identified outperformed the
S&P 500 by 5.8 percent in January 2011.
Based on a screen of stocks that were recently trading near
their 52-week lows but scored well in terms of underlying
value. Patel identified his three bounce-back favorites:
Walgreen , Newfield Exploration , and Ameriprise
Financial . Walgreen, for instance, hit its 52-week low
on November 23. It trades at a price to earnings multiple of
11, nearly half of its 52-week high.
"Ideally, you're buying these stocks now when the selling
pressure is still there and selling them in the middle of
January," Patel said.
EMERGING MARKET ETFS
Some of the world's fastest growing economies had the worst
stock performance in 2011. But that trend may do a U-turn in
2012.
For starters, central banks in emerging markets tightened
rates this year to cool inflation. That temporarily hit their
stocks. Adding to that pressure, investors worldwide moved
money out of riskier assets after the downgrade of U.S. debt
and amid concerns about the stability of the European Union.
"In an ironic way, emerging markets could benefit from the
global slowdown that we're having," said Michelle Gibley, a
senior market analyst at Charles Schwab who specializes in
international markets.
Emerging market central banks are less concerned about
inflation when the global economy looks weaker, Gibley said. In
one sign of this shift, China's central bank cut reserve
requirements for banks in November, easing credit for the first
time in nearly three years. That helps China's economy, but
also trading partners like Brazil.
Also, whenever these countries lower interest rates,
equities become more attractive investments.
Exchange-traded funds offer a low-cost way to invest in
those indexes, with the possiblity of capital gains and
dividend yields. The SPDR S&P China fund yields 4.14
percent, well above the 1.96 percent yield of the S&P 500. The
iShares MSCI Brazil , meanwhile, yields 6.1 percent.
BUYER BEWARE
An old investing strategy is to pick the five worst
performing stocks in the S&P 500 index -- and sometimes it
works. But this year could be an exception.
The reason? Large financial institutions are this year's
laggards. These companies still face problems ranging from an
overhang of U.S. mortgage losses to Europe's lingering debt
crisis.
Many analysts say mega-financials such as Bank of America and Citigroup may have further to fall. Increased
regulation and election-year pressures from Washington could
make financials even more risky, said Doug Roberts, chief
investment strategist at Channel Capital Research.
Bank of America is currently the laggard of the S&P 500
with a 57 percent year-to-date decline. American International
Group , Goldman Sachs , Morgan Stanley and
Citigroup aren't far behind with losses of 37 percent or more.
Investors who want to pick up financial stocks should look
for those with the greatest potential for dividends and share
repurchases, Marty Mosby, an analyst at Guggenheim Partners,
suggested in a note to clients. He recommended Wells Fargo , US Bancorp State Street and Bank of
New York Mellon as the "the four banks with the
greatest combined potential" in 2012, in part because he
believes that they have stronger risk management practices.
Each of these banks has fallen in 2011, but US Bancorp has
the best year to date performance with just a 3 percent slide.
Wells Fargo will likely see its earnings per share boosted by 6
percent from share repurchases next year, Mosby noted.