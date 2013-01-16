Interest in HP assets spikes after Dell news -source

Jan 16 Hewlett-Packard Co in recent days
has received a large number of casual overtures exploring a
purchase of some of its assets, but the company has no intention
of selling any major units, a source familiar with the matter
said on Wednesday.
While HP gets feelers from bankers, representatives from
private equity and technology companies regularly, the inquiries
have increased in the days since news emerged that rival Dell
Inc was in discussions with private equity group Silver
Lake about a potential buyout, the source said.
The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday cited unidentified
people familiar with the matter as saying "some potential
buyers" have expressed interest in HP's Autonomy and EDS units,
without elaborating.
HP declined to comment.
HP has written down billions of dollars in the values of
both Autonomy and EDS, which it acquired in past years. Even so,
HP Chief Executive Meg Whitman has said Autonomy and EDS
remained key technological assets for the company.
Autonomy is under a federal investigation after HP accused
its former management of accounting improprieties.
HP did say in a recent regulatory filing that it plans to
divest some businesses that "no longer help us meet our
objectives," but those are expected to be non-core, small
assets.
Shares in HP climbed 4.4 percent to $17.27 in afternoon
trade after the Journal report.