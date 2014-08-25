U.S. judge casts doubt on HP-shareholder settlement in Autonomy lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 25 A U.S. judge cast doubt on
Monday over a proposed agreement struck between Hewlett Packard
Co and plaintiff shareholders to settle a lawsuit over
the computing giant's botched acquisition of Autonomy Plc.
At a hearing on Monday in San Francisco federal court, U.S.
District Judge Charles Breyer said the settlement contained a
"potentially fatal" provision, under which HP would hire
shareholder attorneys to pursue claims against ex-Autonomy
executives. He said that provision may prevent his approving the
deal.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Diane Craft)