REFILE-UPDATE 3-U.S. judge questions shareholder settlement with HP over Autonomy

By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 25 A U.S. judge cast doubt on
Monday over a proposed agreement struck between Hewlett-Packard
Co and plaintiff shareholders to settle a lawsuit over
the computing giant's botched acquisition of Autonomy Plc.
At a hearing on Monday in San Francisco, U.S. District Judge
Charles Breyer rejected several million dollars in fees that
shareholder attorneys would have recouped under the settlement.
"That's out," he said.
In order to approve the remainder of the deal, Breyer said
he would have to make further inquiries into whether dismissing
claims against HP officers, including current Chief Executive
Officer Meg Whitman, was fair for shareholders.
HP announced a $8.8 billion writedown in November 2012, just
over one year after buying Autonomy, and linked more than $5
billion to accounting fraud and inflated financials by Autonomy
executives. The British company and its executives have denied
any wrongdoing.
Under the terms of the settlement reached in June,
shareholder attorneys agreed to drop all claims against HP's
current and former executives, including Whitman, board members
and advisers to the company.
HP, in turn, agreed to team up with the shareholder
attorneys to bring claims against former Autonomy executives,
including Chief Executive Michael Lynch. The shareholder
attorneys would have recouped at least $18 million in fees.
In court on Monday, HP attorney Marc Wolinsky disclosed that
HP also intends to sue the British unit of Deloitte & Touche LLP
over its role in auditing Autonomy Plc. In a
statement, Deloitte said any HP claim "would be utterly without
merit and we will defend ourselves strongly against it."
HP's allegations of accounting improprieties,
misrepresentation and disclosure failures at Autonomy have
prompted an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well as
the UK's Serious Fraud Office.
Multiple parties objected to the shareholder settlement,
including former Autonomy Chief Financial Officer Sushovan
Hussain. In court on Monday, Hussain's attorney John Keker
called the deal a "whitewash" and asked that he be allowed to
review internal HP documents that absolve Whitman and others of
wrongdoing.
"This is a joke," Keker said. "If it were a carcass, animals
would walk around it, it stinks so much."
Wolinsky said HP would vigorously contest Hussain's ability
to review documents. In a statement, HP said it will continue
with its bid to settle or dismiss the shareholder litigation.
Breyer scheduled another court hearing next month to decide
how to move forward, and whether Hussain and others would be
allowed to formally intervene in the case.
Regardless, Breyer said he would need to weigh the evidence
against HP officers as part of his analysis on whether the deal
absolving them of liability is fair for shareholders.
"Something went terribly wrong," Breyer said of the Autonomy
acquisition.
The case is In re: Hewlett-Packard Co Shareholder Derivative
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, No. 12-06003.
