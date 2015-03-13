版本:
U.S. judge approves HP shareholder deal over Autonomy acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13 A U.S. judge on Friday granted preliminary approval to Hewlett-Packard Co's settlement of shareholder litigation involving the information technology company's botched acquisition of Autonomy Plc.

The ruling, from U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco, comes after HP failed to win approval of two previous proposed deals. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
