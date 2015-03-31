Autonomy former-CEO counter sues HP after it lodges $5.1 bln claim

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
LONDON, March 31 British IT entrepreneur Mike Lynch will file a counter claim against HP, he said on Tuesday, a day after the U.S. company lodged a claim against him and his former colleague Sushovan Hussain for damages of $5.1 billion over his management of Autonomy, the British IT company it bought in 2011.
Autonomy was supposed to be the $11.1 billion centrepiece of a shift into software for HP, but the deal turned sour a year later when it wrote off three quarters of the company's value, accusing Lynch and his colleagues of financial mismanagement.
A HP spokeswoman confirmed the company had filed a claim against Lynch and Hussain in London's Chancery Division High Court alleging they engaged in fraudulent activities while executives at Autonomy.
"The lawsuit seeks damages from them of approximately $5.1 billion," the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Susan Thomas)
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.