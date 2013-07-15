版本:
HP appoints 3 new directors including Raymond Ozzie

NEW YORK, July 15 Hewlett-Packard Co on Monday appointed three new directors to its board, including Raymond Ozzie, former software chief at Microsoft Corp, increasing its board size to 12.

It also appointed Robert Bennett, former chief executive of Liberty Media Corp, and James Skinner, currently the chairman of Walgreen Co and former chief executive of McDonald's Corp.
