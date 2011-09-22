版本:
HP confirms Whitman to replace Apotheker as CEO

Sept 22 Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) announced on Thursday that former eBay Inc (EBAY.O) Chief Executive Meg Whitman will replace Leo Apotheker as CEO, effective immediately.

The largest U.S. technology company said in a statement it will also appoint a lead independent director "promptly." Ray Lane becomes executive chairman of the board, moving from non-executive chairman previously.

"We are at a critical moment and we need renewed leadership to successfully implement our strategy and take advantage of the market opportunities ahead," Lane said in the statement.

(Editing by Richard Chang)

