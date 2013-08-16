China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 16 The musician famous for the Twist dance style can sue Hewlett Packard Co over allegations that the tech company used his trademarked name "Chubby Checker" on a software app that purports to measure a man's genitals.
In a ruling on Thursday, U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco ruled that Ernest Evans - known professionally as Chubby Checker - can move forward with trademark infringement claims against HP and its Palm unit.
HP spokesman Michael Thacker on Friday said the app was not created by HP or Palm. "It was removed in September 2012 and is no longer on any Palm or HP hosted website," Thacker said.
Chubby Checker first gained fame in 1960 when his recording "The Twist" rose to No. 1 on Billboard Magazine's hot singles chart, where it remained for 18 straight weeks, according to the lawsuit. It inspired an international dance craze in the early 1960s and has been a mainstay at dance parties ever since.
HP began offering "The Chubby Checker" app for sale in 2006, which purports to estimate the size of a man's genitals based on his shoe size, according to the ruling. "The name 'Chubby Checker' is thus used as a vulgar pun," Alsup wrote.
The musician informed HP that the app violated his trademark, and he sued earlier this year.
In an effort to dismiss the lawsuit, HP claimed that Evans failed to allege HP knew of the infringement. Alsup rejected that argument, saying Evans properly alleged that HP had a detailed application and approval process for the app, and thus knew it violated the trademark.
Alsup did dismiss other claims brought by Evans, but gave him a chance to refile the lawsuit to try to move forward on them.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of California is Ernest Evans et al. vs. Hewlett-Packard Company et al., 13-2477.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.