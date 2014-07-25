Chubby Checker, HP settle lawsuit over penis-measuring app

| July 25
July 25 The singer Chubby Checker has settled a
lawsuit in which he accused Hewlett-Packard Co of using
his trademarked name without permission on a software app that
purported to measure the size of a man's penis.
HP denied liability in agreeing to settle with Checker,
whose given name is Ernest Evans, but agreed not to make future
use of his stage name, likeness or related trademarks.
The settlement was disclosed in a Tuesday filing with the
San Francisco federal court. Other terms remain confidential. It
is unclear whether money changed hands.
Checker, 72, is best known for his 1960 song "The Twist," a
No. 1 hit on Billboard magazine's Hot 100 that inspired an
international dance craze.
In his February 2013 lawsuit against HP and its Palm unit,
the singer objected to HP having in October 2006 begun online
sales of "The Chubby Checker" app, which purported to let women
estimate the size of a man's genitals based on his shoe size.
A federal judge last August let Checker pursue part of his
case, saying one might infer that HP should have
known that "the owner of the Chubby Checker mark would never
have consented to license the mark for such a vulgar purpose."
HP spokeswoman Sarah Pompei on Friday declined to elaborate
on the settlement.
The Palo Alto, California-based company has said it did not
create the app and that it was removed in September 2012.
Checker's lawyer Michael Santucci said the matter was
resolved "to the mutual satisfaction of all parties."
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill
Trott)