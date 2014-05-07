HP to invest over $1 bln in open-source cloud computing

May 7 Hewlett-Packard Co said it plans
to invest more than $1 billion over the next two years to
develop and offer cloud-computing products and services.
The company said it will make its OpenStack-based public
cloud services available in 20 data centers over the next 18
months.
OpenStack, a cloud computing project that HP co-founded,
provides a free and open-source cloud computing platform for
public and private cloud services.
"Customer challenges today extend beyond cloud. They include
how to manage, control and scale applications in a hybrid
environment that spans multiple technology approaches," Martin
Fink, executive vice president and chief technology officer, HP,
said in a statement.
HP last week inked a deal with Taiwanese contract
manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group to make servers aimed at
companies that provide cloud computing services.
Cloud services have become increasingly popular among both
cash-strapped tech startups and larger companies, which rely on
computers owned and operated by the likes of Amazon and Google,
instead of buying the equipment themselves.
Amazon.com Inc and Google Inc recently
slashed prices of most of their cloud computing services as
other companies join the fray.
Cisco Systems Inc laid out plans in March to offer
cloud computing services, pledging to spend $1 billion over the
next two years, while Microsoft Corp said it will
increase its cloud storage offering for business users 40-fold.
(Reporting By Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)