HP can keep secret report on Hurd departure

* Court rules shareholder does not need to see Hurd report
* Court still considering whether to keep letter sealed
Nov 22 Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) does not have
to turn over to a shareholder an internal report that led to
the departure of former chief executive Mark Hurd, Delaware's
Supreme Court ruled.
Hurd abruptly resigned last year following allegations of
sexual harassment against an HP contractor. A company
investigation cleared Hurd of harassment, but accused him of
filing inaccurate expense reports.
A shareholder, Ernesto Espinoza, sued the company to
determine whether the board had grounds to fire Hurd rather
than pay him a $30 million separation.
Hurd has since joined Oracle Corp ORCL.O as president.
HP provided Espinoza with copies of board minutes, expense
reports and a letter detailing the harassment claims from
Gloria Allred, a high-profile attorney who represented the
contractor. Those documents were subject to confidentiality
agreements.
However, the company argued attorney-client privilege
protected an investigation prepared for the board by the
Covington & Burling law firm.
Delaware's Supreme Court agreed with Chancery Court judge
Donald Parsons that Espinoza failed to show that it was
essential for him to review the Covington report.
Separately, the Delaware Supreme Court is considering an
appeal of a Chancery Court decision to unseal Allred' letter.
The case is Ernesto Espinoza v Hewlett Packard Co, Delaware
Supreme Court No. 208, 2011; Delaware Chancery Court, No.
6000.
(Reporting by Tom Hals; Editing by Gary Hill)