UPDATE 1-HP adds activist investor Whitworth to board

By Poornima Gupta
Nov 17 Activist investor Ralph Whitworth is
joining Hewlett Packard Co's (HPQ.N) board after taking a small
stake in the Silicon Valley behemoth, a move that may cheer
many on Wall Street frustrated by the company's recent
decisions.
The addition of Whitworth, who co-founded San Diego-based
activist investment fund Relational Investors LLC, makes HP's
board one of Silicon Valley's largest, with 14 directors.
HP's board has found itself time and again on the firing
line since the infamous wire-tapping incident of the 1990s,
when a scandal involving eavesdropping on directors and
journalists forced then-chairwoman Patricia Dunn's
resignation.
More recently, it has faced a storm of investor criticism
and shareholder lawsuits over decisions from the hiring of
former SAP AG (SAPG.DE) CEO Leo Apotheker as chief executive,
to the haphazard way it has communicated its strategy,
including a consideration to hive off its personal computer
division.
Apotheker was replaced by former eBay Inc (EBAY.O) CEO Meg
Whitman in September.
"HP is taking a proactive approach to upgrading its board
of directors in the face of heavy investor frustration," said
Brian Marshall, analyst with ISI Group.
CNBC reported that Whitworth has a nearly 1 percent stake
in HP. Neither the company nor Whitworth has disclosed the
amount of shares that he owns. Whitworth was unavailable for
comment. HP declined to comment beyond its statement.
WIELDING INFLUENCE
Whitworth has previously urged companies he owned stakes in
to sell or spin off divisions.
His firm pressured industrial conglomerate ITT Corp (ITT.N)
to split up its defense and water purifying businesses this
year, boosting its share price. And it is urging contractor L-3
Communications to divest low-performing units. [ID:nN1E75R1K9]
HP, in announcing Whitworth's appointment to the board on
Thursday, also said that Rajiv Gupta, chairman of chemical
materials company Avantor Performance Materials and HP board
member since 2009, will be the lead independent director.
"Relational will support the HP board, and the board will
nominate and support Whitworth, for the next two years, as long
as Relational continues to be a significant stockholder of HP,"
HP said, adding that it hashed out a separate agreement with
Relational.
Whitworth will have to vacate his board seat if
Relational's stake falls below 0.5 percent, according to the
agreement, which also stipulates that Whitworth's firm has to
vote in accordance with the board's recommendation on any
proposal at shareholder meetings.
Whitworth will join the board's finance and investment
committee and compensation committee, the company said.
