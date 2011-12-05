Former HP Chair Patricia Dunn dies of cancer

SAN FRANCISCO Dec 5 Patricia Dunn, whose
business career included top posts at Barclays' Global Advisors
and Hewlett-Packard Co , died on Sunday, according to
her husband.
Dunn, 58, whose tenure as Hewlett-Packard's chairwoman was
marked by a controversial boardroom spying scandal, died of
ovarian cancer, her husband, William Jahnke, told Reuters.
"Pattie Dunn worked tirelessly for the good of HP. We are
saddened by the news of her passing, and our thoughts go out to
her family on their loss," HP said in an emailed statement on
Monday.
Dunn, who started her career as an entry-level secretarial
assistant, rose through the ranks to become chief executive at
Barclay's Global Advisors in 1998 and was listed among Fortune
magazine's annual list of most powerful women in business.
She was diagnosed with three forms of cancer during a
three-year span that began in 2002, according to her husband.
Dunn's tenure on HP's board was clouded by her role in a
controversial investigation into boardroom leaks in 2005 and
2006, in which private investigators hired by HP accessed
personal phone records of employees, journalists and HP
directors.
The investigation led to Dunn's resignation in 2006, and
resulted in California's Attorney General filing criminal
charges against Dunn and four others. The charges against Dunn
were eventually dropped by a California judge.
"I have always had faith that the truth would win out and
justice would be served -- and it has been," Dunn said in a
statement after the charges were dropped.