HP tries something new with 3D scanning computer

PALO ALTO, Calif. Oct 29 Hewlett-Packard Co
has taken a modest step toward re-imagining the
venerable personal computer, merging a 3D scanner and projector
with an all-in-one PC to create a $1,899 ensemble it hopes can
rekindle industry interest.
The new desktop computer, called Sprout, goes on sale online
Wednesday.
In a departure for the company, HP also announced it will
begin to share the 3D printing technology it has been developing
for years.
The technique, which the company claims can print 10 times
faster and much cheaper than current products, will be shared
with select manufacturing and technology partners to garner
feedback before a tentative 2016 launch.
Like many of its rivals, HP is struggling with a stagnant
personal computer business that still makes up half its revenue.
HP hopes a new take on the old PC can re-ignite customer
interest, though it is careful to play down expectations.
Several industrywide attempts to revive the market, such as
ultrathin laptops and all-in-ones, initially failed to catch on.
Sprout sits atop Microsoft's Windows 8 and can be
wielded via a sensor-laden mat on the desktop akin to a giant
mousepad. HP is betting that users prefer touch controls at
desk-level rather than onscreen.
Its biggest departure from the traditional computer is a
display-mounted 3D scanner and projector that creates a digital
image of objects placed on the mat. It also projects images onto
the desktop, which a user can edit by touch.
HP executives demonstrated how various items from pens and
cups to figurines and pictures can be scanned, tacked onto
existing images or video, edited then emailed or shared through
social media.
Eric Monsef, who heads the project for HP, said the initial
production run will be modest but can be scaled up if needed.
The key is to attract developers for a new Sprout marketplace or
apps store, for specifically designed software that can to take
advantage of 3D capabilities.
It will come with apps from Dreamworks Animation, Skype and
Evernote, among others.
"It's about getting people excited again," Monself said in
an interview. The hope is that Sprout will entice more
developers as time goes by, who will in turn devise novel ways
to make use of the technology, he said. "Day of launch, we're
not even at the halfway point of our work."
HP's anticipated entry into 3D printing, however, will not
come until 2016, after a process of feedback and refinement is
completed.
The company calls its technique "multi jet fusion" because
it employs a series of printing jets spraying multiple chemical
agents simultaneously. It also claims it is cheaper than other
commercially available technologies.
"We've been working for a number of years already. We have
patents going back more than 10 years," said project chief Ramon
Pastor. "We didn't want to introduce a product that wasn't a
breakthrough."
(Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Richard Chang)