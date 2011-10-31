HP to lose PC group executive

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 31 The executive churn at
Hewlett Packard Co (HPQ.N) continued with the chief technology
officer of the company's personal computers group saying he
would retire at the end of the year.
"This is not the traditional retirement," McKinney said in
his blog titled, "Goodbye HP", but he did not say why he was
leaving.
Phil McKinney, responsible for the PC group's long-range
strategic planning and research and development for all of the
company's PC product lines, e-mailed confirmation to Reuters.
HP's chief strategy and technology officer Shane Robison is
due to retire on Tuesday.
HP spokespersons did not immediately return phone calls
seeking comment. It is unclear if McKinney will be replaced.
McKinney said he would work on a book and blog in the near
term.
The full blog post is here
(Reporting by Poornima Gupta)