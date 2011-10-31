HP to lose PC group executive

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 31 The executive churn at Hewlett Packard Co (HPQ.N) continued with the chief technology officer of the company's personal computers group saying he would retire at the end of the year.

"This is not the traditional retirement," McKinney said in his blog titled, "Goodbye HP", but he did not say why he was leaving.

Phil McKinney, responsible for the PC group's long-range strategic planning and research and development for all of the company's PC product lines, e-mailed confirmation to Reuters.

HP's chief strategy and technology officer Shane Robison is due to retire on Tuesday.

HP spokespersons did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment. It is unclear if McKinney will be replaced.

McKinney said he would work on a book and blog in the near term.

The full blog post is here (Reporting by Poornima Gupta)