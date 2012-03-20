HP to merge printer, PC arms in revamp -source

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20 Hewlett Packard Co plans to combine its personal computer and printing divisions in a major internal overhaul, a source familiar with the move told Reuters, merging two divisions with clear synergies.

A reorganization will see Vyomesh Joshi, head of the company's printing business, step down, the source said on condition of anonymity because the information was not yet public. Todd Bradley now heads up the PC division.

HP, which considered but abandoned a proposal to sell or spin off its sprawling PC business, may announce the move on Tuesday, according to tech blog AllThingsDigital, which first reported the news.

The company declined to comment on the report.