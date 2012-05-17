UPDATE 2-HP mulls cutting at least 25,000 jobs - sources

By Poornima Gupta
May 17 Hewlett-Packard Co is considering
cutting its workforce by 8 to 10 percent, or a minimum of 25,000
jobs, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as newly
installed CEO Meg Whitman strives to return the storied Silicon
Valley institution to growth.
The job cuts, which could include retirements, are under
discussion but have not yet been finalized, several people
familiar with the situation told Reuters. Th e sources did not
elaborate on a time frame or other details.
HP, which employs more than 300,000 people across the globe,
could announce the layoffs as soon as next week when it unveils
quarterly results, said the sources, who asked to remain
anonymous because the plan has not been made public.
Analysts have been expecting job cuts in the wake of
Whitman's plan to merge the company's personal computer and
printer divisions.
Shares of HP, the leading PC maker, were up 5 cents at
$22.08 in afternoon trade.