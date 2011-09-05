CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-HP exec says PC unit spinoff "best value"

(Corrects Aug. 30 story to make clear in the headline and text
that the HP executive did not say the TouchPad tablet would be
resurrected but said a tablet could be an option for a spin-off
company)
* Says spinoff of PC business "best value" for shareholders
* Todd Bradley expects to be CEO of standalone PC business
By Terril Yue Jones
BEIJING, Aug 30 A spin-off of Hewlett-Packard
Co's PC unit would be the best value for shareholders,
according to the head of its PC division, who added that tablet
computing was "relevant" to the future market for any spinoff.
HP stunned markets two weeks ago, when it announced it may
shed its PC business -- the world's largest after the $25
billion acquisition of Compaq in 2002 -- as part of a wrenching
series of moves away from the consumer market. Those included
killing off the TouchPad tablet computer in the face of stiff
competition from Apple Inc. .
Now, the board of the largest U.S. technology company by
revenue is expected to decide before the end of the year whether
to hive off its PC arm -- which began selling the TouchPad in
July -- into a separate company, considered the best option for
shareholders.
Personal Systems Group head Todd Bradley told Reuters in an
interview he intends to lead any standalone company created, and
expects it to be a full-fledged computer maker.
Asked if there could be a tablet in the future of the
separated company, Bradley responded:
"Sure, of course. Tablet computing is a segment of the
market that's relevant, absolutely."
He said a spinoff of the Personal Systems Group will bring
the "best value" to HP shareholders for taxation and other
reasons.
"My intention would be to lead it through this transaction
... and if it's a standalone public company, to lead that."
Selling the PC division to a rival such as Taiwan's Acer Inc
, which acquired computer maker Gateway in 2007, or to
China's Lenovo Group Ltd , which bought IBM's
PC division in 2004, is not a desirable alternative, Bradley
said.
"I would just say that the numbers don't support that that
strategy works," he said, citing Acer reporting its first-ever
quarterly loss last week.
HP has struggled in the PC market -- a high-revenue but
low-margin business -- as popular devices such as Apple's iPad
lure consumers away.
Bradley is on a trip to China, Taiwan and South Korea to meet
with employees, suppliers, government officials and media to
convince them that HP's PC business will remain robust and
committed to Asian markets.
"China's obviously a critically important market for HP as
well as PSG," he said.
SUPPLIERS, DON'T FRET
Bradley said HP will increase investments in Shanghai, and
over the next three years expand its Shanghai manufacturing
base, consolidate six employee sites into one campus, and make
Shanghai a regional headquarters in China for the PSG.
"Regardless of what happens, we're the largest PC company in
the world. We need everybody energized, and while this isn't
business as usual, we need people to go out and sell products
every day," Bradley said.
Suppliers to HP PCs will remain largely intact, although the
company may renegotiate and redefine the relationships.
"Unwinding the integration that's taken place within HP will
be enormous amounts of work and effort, justified by the return
we think we'll be able to provide to our shareholders."
Nevertheless, he said, "we will be one of, if not the
largest, customers of all of our major suppliers, be it Samsung
to LG to Microsoft to Intel
."
The Palo Alto, California-based company is now exploring
options for its WebOS software, which it acquired through the
acquisition of Palm, of which Bradley is a former chief
executive.
Bradley has said that a number of companies had expressed
interest in possibly using WebOS as an operating system, but he
gave no further details on Tuesday, saying that he is not in
China to announce or even negotiate anything regarding WebOS.
