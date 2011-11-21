HP reports revenue above Street estimates

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 21 Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) on Monday reported quarterly revenue slightly better than Wall Street estimates.
The world's largest technology company by sales said non-GAAP net revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter inched up 1 percent to $32.3 billion. Analysts had predicted revenue of $32.05 billion on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Poornima Gupta; Editing by Gary Hill)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: