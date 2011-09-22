UPDATE 1-HP preparing to make Whitman CEO on Thursday

* Whitman on verge of being named CEO-sources

* Board not preparing major strategy changes-source

Sept 22 Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) is on the verge of naming former eBay (EBAY.O) Chief Executive Meg Whitman its new CEO, replacing Leo Apotheker at the helm of the largest U.S. technology company, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The company is preparing to announce the decision, which would make Whitman full CEO, not serving in an interim capacity, after markets close. One of the sources said that the board was not preparing to make changes to its strategy.

Tech blog AllThingsD first reported that Whitman was poised to be named CEO, citing multiple sources. HP's board has not formally voted on Whitman's appointment as CEO, the two sources told Reuters.

HP's board convened Wednesday to consider ousting current Chief Executive Officer Apotheker after less than a year on the job, a source familiar with the matter has said. (Reporting by Poornima Gupta and Peter Henderson; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)