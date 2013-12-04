UPDATE 1-HP to cut 1,124 jobs in UK

LONDON Dec 4 U.S. computer maker
Hewlett-Packard Co is set to cut 1,124 jobs in Britain
as part of plans to lay off 27,000 employees globally by the end
of 2014, the company said on Wednesday.
HP's statement came after the Unite union said it had
attended a meeting where managers were outlining their plans to
cut jobs at the group's sites in Bracknell, Sheffield and
Warrington by next year.
The union said HP, which employs between 15,000-20,000
people in Britain, blamed falling demand and reorganisation for
the job losses.
A HP spokeswoman confirmed the number of job cuts but
declined to comment on which locations they would hit. She said
the company wants to complete the process by the end of January
next year.
HP is striving to get back to growth through job cuts and
focusing on businesses with longer-term potential such as
enterprise services. Last week it surprised analysts by
reporting stronger-than-expected revenue.