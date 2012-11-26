版本:
2012年 11月 27日

HP hit with civil securities lawsuit over Autonomy deal

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 26 Hewlett-Packard Co was sued on Monday by an investor who claimed the company knew statements about its Autonomy acquisition were misleading and led the stock to fall, according to lawyers representing the plaintiff.

The proposed class action lawsuit was filed in a San Francisco federal court.

