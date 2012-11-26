HP hit with civil securities lawsuit over Autonomy deal

BRIEF-Suncor Energy announces redemption of notes
* Suncor Energy Inc - redeeming its outstanding US$1.25 billion 6.10% senior unsecured notes due 2018
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 26 Hewlett-Packard Co was sued on Monday by an investor who claimed the company knew statements about its Autonomy acquisition were misleading and led the stock to fall, according to lawyers representing the plaintiff.
The proposed class action lawsuit was filed in a San Francisco federal court.
Feb 27 Northrop Grumman Corp, the third largest U.S. weapons maker, promoted Janis Pamiljans as corporate vice president and president of its Aerospace Systems unit, effective April 1.
* Titan Pharmaceuticals receives FDA communication on ropinirole implant investigational new drug application