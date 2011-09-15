HP execs misled before Aug stock crash -lawsuit

* Execs kept information from investors -lawsuit
* Inflated stock price was the result -lawsuit
Sept 15 Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) and top
executives misled investors for months before unveiling a
series of major decisions, such as the demise of the TouchPad,
that hammered its shares, a shareholder alleged in a proposed
class-action lawsuit filed this week.
Shareholder Richard Gammel accuses the world's largest
technology company of concealing the fact that its existing
business model was not working and that webOS -- the operating
software it inherited after buying Palm -- was no longer
central to its business model.
On Aug. 18, the U.S. tech giant stunned Wall Street by
saying it was considering a spinoff of the world's largest PC
business, killing off webOS devices such as the TouchPad, and
buying British software company Autonomy Corp AUTN.L for $12
billion. [ID:nN1E77H1JI]
Shares of the company plunged 20 percent the following day,
marking their biggest single-day drop since the Black Monday
stock market collapse of 1987.
The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court by
Robbins Geller Rudman & Down, accuses HP executives including
CEO Leo Apotheker and CFO Cathie Lesjak of misleading investors
by making positive statements about the company's performance
that later proved unfounded.
The lawsuit seeks to recover unspecified damages on behalf
of any who bought into HP between Nov. 22, 2010, and Aug 18 of
this year, arguing that the lack of disclosure about potential
issues means its shares were artificially inflated.
HP did not respond to requests for comment.
Lawsuits by shareholders seeking class-action status are
common after major declines in stock prices. Investor ire
against Apotheker has grown after a series of disappointments
in quarterly results, capped by the August announcements. Some
also say HP is overpaying for Autonomy. [ID:nN1E77K06O]
(Reporting by Edwin Chan in Los Angeles, editing by Matthew
Lewis)