中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 28日 星期三 00:51 BJT

Former Autonomy CEO seeks details from HP board on accounting allegations

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 27 Former Autonomy Chief Executive Mike Lynch asked Hewlett-Packard Co's board of directors for specific details about the accounting allegations which led the company to take an $8.8 billion write-down last week.

In an open letter to HP's board on Tuesday, Lynch also asked for the interim report and other documents that HP provided to the SEC.

