Ex-Autonomy CEO "flatly-rejects" HP charges

LONDON Nov 20 Mike Lynch, the former chief
executive of Autonomy, on Tuesday "flatly rejected" allegations
made by the company's new owner Hewlett Packard
regarding "serious accounting improprieties".
In a brief statement released to Reuters, a spokeswoman said
the former management of Autonomy denied the allegations.
"The former management team of Autonomy was shocked to see
this statement today, and flatly rejects these allegations,
which are false," she said.
"HP's due diligence review was intensive, overseen on behalf
of HP by KPMG, Barclays and Perella Weinberg. HP's
senior management has also been closely involved with running
Autonomy for the past year."
HP said on Tuesday it was taking an $8.8 billion charge
related to its acquisition of software firm Autonomy, citing the
accounting improprieties.